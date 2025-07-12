Realta Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,593 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

