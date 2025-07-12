Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 159 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,471,000 after buying an additional 1,376,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,069,000 after buying an additional 582,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,729,565,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,300,000 after buying an additional 1,306,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $135.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.19.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

