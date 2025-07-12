Cerity Partners LLC Has $41.40 Million Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,014 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.99 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.98.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

