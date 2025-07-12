Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 78 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:PGR opened at $244.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.58. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $208.13 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total value of $2,637,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,150,450.96. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.41.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

