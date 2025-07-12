Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,635 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 41,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $497.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

