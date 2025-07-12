Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $387,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $282.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.22. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

