Family Firm Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 75,676 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $248.81.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

