Martin Capital Advisors LLP Sells 1,313 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $307.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

