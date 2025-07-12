Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 605.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 55,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 111,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 99,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $307.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $308.93. The stock has a market cap of $504.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

