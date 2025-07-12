Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 492.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 484,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,371,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

PayPal Stock Down 5.7%

PayPal stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

