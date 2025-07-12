Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 496,036 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,036 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV opened at $43.19 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

