Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 125.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Newmont by 773.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 59,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $60.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $679,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

