Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $235.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $169.09 and a one year high of $237.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average of $215.16.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

