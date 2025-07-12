IFC Advisors LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

IFC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $143.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

