IFC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IFC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,017,000 after buying an additional 212,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,495,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,434,000 after buying an additional 172,513 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.06.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

