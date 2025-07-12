Ballentine Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,164.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,132.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,102.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,105.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $996.68 and its 200-day moving average is $971.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.