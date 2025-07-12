Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s Largest Position

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.2% of Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $576.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.27.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

