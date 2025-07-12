Diversify Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.32.

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $226.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.96. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $230.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

