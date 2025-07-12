SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $2.37 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 826.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 929.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NTAP opened at $105.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,302 shares of company stock worth $1,590,514. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

