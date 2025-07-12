SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,059,505,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 133.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,529,000 after buying an additional 1,830,264 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,592,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,346.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 876,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,608,000 after buying an additional 871,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $161.69 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,589.53. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

