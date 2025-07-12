Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

