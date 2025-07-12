Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.37. The stock has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.36 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 154.02%.

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

