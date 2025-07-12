SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Southern by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. KeyCorp downgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

