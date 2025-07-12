SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,245.11 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,221.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,049.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,214.52.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

