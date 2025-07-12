Berbice Capital Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,784,674,000 after acquiring an additional 201,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after acquiring an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,019,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,718,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.93.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $320.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $330.09. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

