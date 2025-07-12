Country Club Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Country Club Bank lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.73.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.