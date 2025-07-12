Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,400. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $729.62 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $279.02 and a 1 year high of $830.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.24, a PEG ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $752.67 and a 200-day moving average of $640.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

