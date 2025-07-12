Xponance Inc. Sells 13,173 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,477,000 after purchasing an additional 931,776 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,491,000 after purchasing an additional 975,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.18 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

