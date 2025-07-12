Top Medical Stocks Worth Watching – July 9th

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share, UnitedHealth Group, and Hims & Hers Health are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the healthcare and life-sciences industries—such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and healthcare providers. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to advances in medical research, treatment technologies, and demographic trends that drive healthcare demand, while also navigating risks like regulatory approvals, patent cliffs, and reimbursement changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

VRNA traded up $17.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.80. 55,586,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,099. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $104.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRNA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $5.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.13. 8,038,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,593,441. The stock has a market cap of $274.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE:HIMS traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. 28,981,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,611,044. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Read More