Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $695,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after buying an additional 886,266 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,989,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after buying an additional 323,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after buying an additional 305,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $814.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $722.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.12.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.54.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

