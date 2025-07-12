Riversedge Advisors LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 68.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $86.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $88.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

