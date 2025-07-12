American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Raised by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in American Tower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.9%

AMT stock opened at $219.05 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

