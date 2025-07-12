Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,568 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,721 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $111,627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,280,000 after acquiring an additional 628,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VXUS opened at $69.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.