Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $540,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 50,727 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.71 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

