Mathes Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $119.82 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

