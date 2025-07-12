Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching – July 11th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, Above Food Ingredients, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks (or inventory) are the materials and goods a manufacturer holds at various stages of production—raw materials awaiting processing, work-in-progress items being assembled or fabricated, and finished products ready for sale. Proper management of these stocks helps ensure a steady production flow, meets customer demand on time, and balances carrying costs against the risk of stockouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $232.17. 5,178,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,298,894. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $237.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.42 and a 200-day moving average of $192.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $232.67. 4,282,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,216,024. The company has a market cap of $653.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $241.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.56 and a 200-day moving average of $166.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Above Food Ingredients (ABVE)

Above Food Ingredients Inc., a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods.

NASDAQ ABVE traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $3.32. 236,159,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,048. Above Food Ingredients has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.43. 2,887,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.84. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $248.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $14.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $953.22. 712,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,008.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $961.75. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.64, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94.

