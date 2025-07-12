Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lifted by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $804,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $670.33 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $678.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $625.67 and a 200-day moving average of $597.80.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

