Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.13.

NYSE BABA opened at $106.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

