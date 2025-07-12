Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,780 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,748,000 after acquiring an additional 339,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

