SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $279.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

