Rational Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Rational Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,970 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Rational Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rational Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $17,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

