Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by MilWealth Group LLC

MilWealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $242.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

