SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $21.49 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

