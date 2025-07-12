Forum Private Client Group LLC Purchases 11,720 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 6.0% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

