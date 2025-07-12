Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 0.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,410,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,380,820,000 after buying an additional 456,465 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,754,000 after buying an additional 1,922,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,234,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,180,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,090,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,994,000 after purchasing an additional 92,208 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

