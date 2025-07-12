Auour Investments LLC Sells 2,737 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Auour Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.41 and a one year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

