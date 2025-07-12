iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Trimmed by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $110.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

