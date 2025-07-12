Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stillwater Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 13,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 22,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $230.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $647.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $241.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

