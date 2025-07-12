SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Holdings Increased by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

