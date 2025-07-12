Forum Private Client Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,180 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.